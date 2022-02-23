Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,474,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.53%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

