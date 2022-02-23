Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,824 shares during the period. Apollo Investment comprises approximately 1.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Apollo Investment worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 39,135 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AINV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,555. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a market cap of $863.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AINV shares. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

