Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.8% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 34,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 74,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,848,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,863,469. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

