Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Private Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 74,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $1,570,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 29,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Apple by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 13,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

AAPL traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,863,469. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.87. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.