Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.1% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 34,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 74,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $1,570,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 29,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,863,469. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

