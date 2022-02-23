Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion.

Applied Materials stock opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.62.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

