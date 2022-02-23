Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 171.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv stock opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.75. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $127.63 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

