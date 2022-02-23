Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.67

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.67 and traded as low as C$1.47. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 11,942 shares.

APS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.89.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

