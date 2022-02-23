Aragon Court (ANJ) Price Hits $0.23

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000631 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $30.04 million and $65,579.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

