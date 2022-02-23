ArbitrageCT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded 60.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ArbitrageCT coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArbitrageCT has a market capitalization of $73,172.21 and approximately $5.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00035000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00110072 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Profile

ArbitrageCT is a coin. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 coins and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 coins. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArbitrageCT is arbitragect.com . The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arbitrage Crypto Trader is a platform for automatic trading on two exchanges at the same time, uniting all the largest trading exchanges in the world in order to provide arbitrage opportunities. “

Buying and Selling ArbitrageCT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

