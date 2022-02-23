ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) Trading Up 25%

ARC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLY)’s share price was up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 1,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15.
About ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARC Group (RLLY)
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.