ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.51

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $1.86. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 186,260 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.44.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.