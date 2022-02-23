Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

AROC stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,520. Archrock has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 266,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,595 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Archrock by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

