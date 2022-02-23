Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.
AROC stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,520. Archrock has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.24%.
Archrock Company Profile (Get Rating)
Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Archrock (AROC)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.