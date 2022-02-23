Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE ARCO opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,781,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,280,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,208,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 75,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth $13,015,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

