Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.69.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
NYSE ARCO opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.36.
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).
