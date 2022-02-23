Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 105,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,029,128 shares.The stock last traded at $7.95 and had previously closed at $7.17.

ARCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,781,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,280,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,208,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,727,000 after buying an additional 75,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,015,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

