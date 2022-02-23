Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.