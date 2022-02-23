Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.77. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

