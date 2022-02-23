Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Announces Earnings Results

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS.

ARNA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.99. 1,207,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,033. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.55. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $94.50.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 243,335 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 83,490 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.