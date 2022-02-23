Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.75

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 235664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARGO. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.