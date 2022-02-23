ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.58% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $18,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after buying an additional 192,194 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 472.1% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 347,776 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 419,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after buying an additional 66,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 243,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 181,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 74,551 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38.

