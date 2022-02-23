ARMOR Price Down 39.7% Over Last Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $33,940.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.30 or 0.06989083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,051.02 or 0.99817563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00049807 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

