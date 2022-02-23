Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0280 on Major Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $347,534.43 and $633.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,846.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,648.45 or 0.06997795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00287396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.52 or 0.00780838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00071890 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00399665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00221675 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,473,027 coins and its circulating supply is 12,428,484 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

