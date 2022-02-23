Arrival (ARVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARVL stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. Arrival has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrival by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Arrival in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrival in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Arrival by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arrival during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

