Arrival (ARVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ARVL stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. Arrival has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Arrival Company Profile
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
