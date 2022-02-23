Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.77

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.77 and traded as high as C$13.05. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$12.99, with a volume of 260,686 shares trading hands.

AX.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

