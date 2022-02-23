Arweave (AR) Price Tops $26.64 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.64 or 0.00070845 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $889.70 million and approximately $51.32 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016631 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000184 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

