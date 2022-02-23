Aryacoin (AYA) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $894,610.00 and approximately $19,198.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004859 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

