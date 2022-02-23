ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares Down 5.3%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.58). 2,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 88,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.67).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.50 million and a P/E ratio of 43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.52.

ASA International Group Company Profile (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. The company offers loans to low-income female entrepreneurs, as well as small business owners. It operates through a network of 1,965 branches. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

