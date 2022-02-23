Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.05

Shares of Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 84706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.