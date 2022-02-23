Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) dropped 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.05 and last traded at $52.38. Approximately 98,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,441,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.78.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.63.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.63 per share, with a total value of $32,815,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $511,613,282 and have sold 92,440 shares valued at $6,425,921. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,455 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,491,000 after purchasing an additional 348,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Asana by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,373,000 after purchasing an additional 335,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after purchasing an additional 67,878 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

