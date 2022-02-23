ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.310-$1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

ASGN stock opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.80. ASGN has a one year low of $89.33 and a one year high of $131.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

