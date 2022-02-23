ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.71

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 15690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

Several research firms recently commented on ASOMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($39.44) to GBX 2,450 ($33.32) in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($54.40) to GBX 3,040 ($41.34) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,674.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

