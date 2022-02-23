ASOS’s (ASC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($97.92) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 268.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($55.08) price target on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.32) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($39.44) to GBX 2,450 ($33.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,130 ($56.17).

ASC stock opened at GBX 1,954 ($26.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,204.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,748.77. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 1,876.50 ($25.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.53).

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($29.97), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,971,006.72).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

