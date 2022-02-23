Aspen Group (ASPU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU):

2/15/2022 – Aspen Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

2/11/2022 – Aspen Group was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2022 – Aspen Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.00 to $2.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Aspen Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00.

Aspen Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. 5,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Aspen Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

