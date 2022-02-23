Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

ASPU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

