Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($30.60) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABF. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($36.04) to GBX 2,470 ($33.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.36) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.72) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,536.67 ($34.50).

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,959 ($26.64) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,989.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,956.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.51 billion and a PE ratio of 32.40. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,719 ($23.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($38.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.45), for a total value of £799,227.68 ($1,086,940.95).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

