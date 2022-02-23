Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,505 ($34.07).

Several brokerages have commented on ABF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.72) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.36) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.60) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($36.04) to GBX 2,470 ($33.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.45), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,086,940.95).

Associated British Foods stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,944 ($26.44). The company had a trading volume of 418,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,317. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,719 ($23.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($38.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,989.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,956.42. The stock has a market cap of £15.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

