Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,505 ($34.07).
Several brokerages have commented on ABF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.72) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.36) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.60) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($36.04) to GBX 2,470 ($33.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
In related news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.45), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,086,940.95).
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
