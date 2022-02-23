ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.13. ATAC Resources shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 187,500 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21.

ATAC Resources Company Profile (CVE:ATC)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project consisting of 8,739 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

