Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 7.50 Per Share

Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ATY traded up GBX 13 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 248 ($3.37). 2,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,877. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.35 million and a PE ratio of -71.21. Athelney Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180 ($2.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 260 ($3.54). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 234.23.

Athelney Trust Company Profile

Athelney Trust plc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in companies across diversified sectors. It invests in the stocks of the small-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than Â£300m with either a full listing on the London Stock Exchange or a trading facility on AIM or ISDX.

