Atlantic Gold (OTCMKTS:SPVEF) Shares Down 0.9%

Atlantic Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SPVEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 113,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18.
Atlantic Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPVEF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlantic Gold (SPVEF)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.