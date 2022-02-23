Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Down 8%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.49 and last traded at $54.66. 3,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 69,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $814.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $304,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $425,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 575.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 209.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 475.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

