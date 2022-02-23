Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) Insider Michael Moule Purchases 2,000 Shares

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG – Get Rating) insider Michael Moule acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £3,920 ($5,331.16).
Shares of LON:AJG traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 196 ($2.67). 28,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,892. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194 ($2.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.81). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 222.45. The stock has a market cap of £81.61 million and a PE ratio of 37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
