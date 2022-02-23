Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) Insider Michael Moule Purchases 2,000 Shares

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG – Get Rating) insider Michael Moule acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £3,920 ($5,331.16).

Shares of LON:AJG traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 196 ($2.67). 28,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,892. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194 ($2.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.81). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 222.45. The stock has a market cap of £81.61 million and a PE ratio of 37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

