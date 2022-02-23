Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.82

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 6570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEXAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Atos from €42.00 ($47.73) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atos from €44.00 ($50.00) to €35.50 ($40.34) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atos from €37.00 ($42.05) to €28.00 ($31.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Atos from €40.00 ($45.45) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.74.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

