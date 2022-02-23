Atria Investments LLC Acquires 1,371 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Amundi purchased a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $116,346,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MSCI by 44.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,269,000 after acquiring an additional 119,336 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 50.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,484,000 after acquiring an additional 109,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 998.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,968,000 after acquiring an additional 103,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

MSCI opened at $521.31 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.01 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $554.07 and a 200 day moving average of $605.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

