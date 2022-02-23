Atria Investments LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Anthem by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $444.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.34 and a 12-month high of $472.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.