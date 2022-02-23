Atria Investments LLC Has $6.26 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $260.53 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

