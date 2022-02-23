Atria Investments LLC Has $6.40 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $327,248,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $127.40 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.