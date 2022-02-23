Atria Investments LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $217,011,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $261,361,000 after purchasing an additional 266,336 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735,867 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $357,103,000 after buying an additional 215,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $187.24 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.50 and a 200 day moving average of $211.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.