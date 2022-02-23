Atria Investments LLC Purchases 123 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 51.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $5,371,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AutoZone by 5.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.50.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,850.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,994.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,823.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,145.16 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

