Atria Investments LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

