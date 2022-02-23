Atria Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,592,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,554,000 after acquiring an additional 231,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.92. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.